K-Pop News 2018: 'Kim Bok Joo' Star Lee Sung Kyung Back in New Drama 'About Time'

Facebook/YG Family Lee Sung Kyung in "Flower of the Queen"

"Weightlifting Fairy: Kim Bok Joo" star Lee Sung Kyung is returning to television with new drama "About Time."

The 27-year-old model is starring alongside 36-year-old veteran actor Lee Sang Yoon in the fantasy romance.

"About Time" tells the story of a woman, Sung Kyung, who has the unique ability of seeing the life span of people, including herself. Her life changes when she meets a man, Sang Yoon, who literally stops the time as they slowly fall in love with each other.

Sang Yoon will be playing the character of Lee Do Ha, a wealthy man who is the head of a culture foundation. He is described as a perfectionist with an intense gaze and cold character. Sung Kyung, meantime, will be musical actress Choi Michaela, a girl of flawless beauty.

Do Ha was unaware of his ability until Michaela approaches him to ask for his help.

Joining the two is relative newcomer Lee Seo Won, who previously starred in dramas "The Liar and His Lover" and "Hospital Ship." He will play the role of Jo Jae Yoo, a musical genius with talent comparable to that of Mozart. Rowoon, from boy group SF9, will be Choi Wi Jin, Michaela's younger brother.

"About Time" will be directed by Kim Hyung Sik, who helmed dramas "Sign," "Ghost," "The Suspicious Housekeeper," and "Secret Door."

Sung Kyung rose to fame after starring in her most recent drama, "Weightlifting Fairy," a romantic comedy inspired by the life of Olympic gold-medalist Jang Mi-ran. Sung Kyung played the titular character Kim Bok Joo, who, despite her physical appearance and chosen field, found true love with heartthrob swimmer Jung Joon-hyung (Nam Joo Hyuk).

The on-screen couple ended up dating in real life, but broke up months later due to their busy schedules.

Sang Yoon was previously seen in dramas "Whisper" and "Angel Eyes."

"About Time" will hit the small screens sometime in May and will air every Mondays and Tuesdays on tvN.