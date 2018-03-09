K-Pop News 2018: Mamamoo Drops New EP 'Yellow Flower'

Facebook/Mamamoo Mamamoo in music video for "Starry Night"

South Korean girl group Mamamoo kicks off spring with new extended play "Yellow Flower" and back-to-back music videos showing the quartet enjoying the warmer weather.

Mamamoo released the album on Tuesday, March 7, along with the video for the track "Star Wind Flower Sun," which shows the ladies having fun at a beach. The title seems to reference the four members, MoonByul, Wheein, Hwasa, and Solar, respectively. This track was composed by Solar and co-written by Solar and Moonbyul.

The other track, "Starry Night," is a sultrier clip filmed in the green pastures of New Zealand. The song talks about the feelings evoked after a heartbreak.

"Yellow Flower" is the group's first major release in nine months. It is also the sixth EP from Mamamoo, whose members are well known in South Korea for their impressive visuals and equally notable vocal power. They also stand out in the K-pop scene with their retro jazzpop & R&B-tinged music, which stands out from the usual bubbly tunes of other girl groups.

Their most recent album features seven original tracks, including "Paint Me," which was released in January. It is expected to do well in the charts, after their previous EP, "Purple," peaked at No. 1 on the World Albums Chart. The position is currently held by another K-pop act, BTS' J-Hope for his solo mixtape "Hope World."

"Yellow Flower" is the first of a "Four Seasons" series from Mamamoo, who should be releasing more color-themed and seasonal projects throughout 2018.

"I think we're all thinking together about spring. We didn't necessarily try to make a spring-themed album, but the collection of songs ended up having an emotions associated with spring," Hwasa told reporters during a media showcase in western Seoul.

According to the members, they used their nine-month hiatus to focus on musical maturity and writing more music that fit their characters.

Recently, Mamamoo has been very busy promoting their new music in various Korean variety shows, among which is the global hit singing competition "I Can See Your Voice."