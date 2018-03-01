K-Pop News 2018: Red Velvet's Joy Is Seductive in Poster for New Drama 'The Great Tempter'

Facebook/Red Velvet Promotional poster for "The Great Tempter"

Red Velvet's Joy and co-star Woo Do Hwan look seductive in the first poster for their upcoming South Korean drama "The Great Tempter."

The pair looks alluring in the black and white silhouette poster. Based on the drama's teaser though, the on-screen couple has a colorful journey ahead.

Joy, a member of the bubbly and vibrant group Red Velvet, will play a very similar character in the upcoming series. She will play the female lead role Eun Tae Hee, also known as "iron wall girl." Though of great personality, she thinks love is a waste of time, until she finds her match.

In a press conference for Red Velvet's repackaged album "The Perfect Red Velvet," Joy revealed that her new character is the total opposite of the innocent role she played for her previous drama, "The Liar and His Lover."

"Now I'm playing a smart, snobby elite person who studied abroad in Germany and is a student at a prestigious university," she told reporters, before jokingly adding, "But honestly, I'm not really like an elite person. So these days, I'm trying hard to be articulate and smart."

Woo will play Kwon Si Hyun, who is nicknamed as "the great tempter," a man who can make anyone fall for his charms. In real life, actor Woo is already known for his killer smile, which will probably be his main weapon in the series as well.

South Korean network MBC previously released the drama's first teaser, which shows Si Hyun giving his all to woo Tae Hee. He seems to be succeeding in the teaser, but Korean dramas are anything but predictable. The male character should stumble through many obstacles along the way.

후대후대 후댓보이~?! 우리 #조이 #박수영 눈에 띈 저 치명적인 남자는 누구...? 우리 도환 #우도환 이지♥ 스무 살의 치명치명 유혹 로맨스 <#위대한유혹자> 3월 12일 월요일 밤 10시 첫 방송됩니다! pic.twitter.com/IJvdAS6My5 — withMBC (@withMBC) February 20, 2018

Also starring in "The Great Tempter" is actress Jung Ha Dam, who will play Tae Hee's best friend Go Kyung Joo. A smart girl from a wealthy family, Kyung Joo has a hard time dealing with inferiority complex for her "plain looks."

The second male lead will be played by Kim Min Jae, who rose to fame after starring in the hit drama "Goblin." He will be the Lee Se Joo perfect, fun, and club-loving best friend of Si Hyun.

"The Great Tempter" premieres March 12 at 10 p.m. KST on MBC.