K-Pop News 2018: 'Running Man' Adds New Members for 4-Week Project

Global hit Korean variety show "Running Man" is getting four new members for a four-week project. The casting update comes a year after the show enlisted the help of Jeon So Min and Yang Se Chan to boost its struggling ratings.

"Running Man" is launching a new four-week project with the help of four temporary members, who have showed impressive variety skills in their previous appearances on the show. These four celebrities are actresses Kang Han Na and Lee Da Hee, trot singer Hong Jin Young, and actor-turned-variety prodigy Lee Sang Yup, who is a guest in the ongoing "Running Man" Global Random Tour.

Sang Yup, known for his top-class acting ability, revealed in the program's previous episode that he has received a number of variety show offers after appearing on the show. The actor showed his ad lib and comedic skills after accepting a challenge from regular members Ha Ha and Lee Kwang Soo earlier this year.

Ha Na, meantime, showed impressive chemistry with so-called "Prince of Asia" Kwang Soo when she was a guest on the show last February.

In an official statement, SBS confirmed that the four will be a part of the show for the next months. "It's true that Kang Han Na, Lee Da Hee, Lee Sang Yup, and Hong Jin Young recorded for 'Running Man' today, March 12. For 4 weeks, they will be appearing on 'Running Man' in a fixed member format," the network revealed.

"The producers have come up with a new project to change up the vibe. The 4 fixed members will participate in the recording and engage in different races with 'Running Man' members for 4 weeks."

The makers of the show did not mention the possibility of any of the four celebrities staying beyond those four weeks.

"Running Man" was launched in 2010 to huge international success. However, in recent years, it suffered a drought in ratings that pushed it to almost close the show in 2017.

The show has undergone a huge shake-up since then by changing the main producer and adding a couple of new members. In December, the program was finally able to recover after scoring its highest ratings, 10.3 percent, in two years.

"Running Man" airs Sundays, 4:50 p.m. KST, on SBS.