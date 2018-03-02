K-Pop News 2018: SHINee completes 4-Night Concert Tribute to Jonghyun

Facebook/SHINee Promotional photo for SHINee's re-packaged album "1 of 1"

Korean boy group SHINee has finished its four-night concert tour in Japan, which the group dedicated to its fallen member Jonghyun.

On Feb. 27, the now four-member group completed its first mini concert tour following the death of Jonghyun, who committed suicide in December.

The "SHINee World 2018 THE BEST ~ FROM NOW ON" kicked off at the Osaka's Kyocera Dome on Feb. 17 to 18 and was followed by another two nights at Tokyo Dome on Feb. 26 to 27. Remaining members Onew, Minho, Key, and Taemin headlined the tour in front of an estimated total of 180,000 fans.

For four nights, the group paid tribute to Jonghyun, singing only songs that they have previously recorded as a quintet. This included Japanese versions of their hit songs "Sherlock," "Juliette," and "Diamond Sky." SHINee also performed for the first time two new singles — "Every Time" and "From Now On" — which were recorded while Jonghyun was still alive.

The group also notably left a space for Jonghyun in their performances. On their first night in Osaka, Jonghyun's spot was marked by a spotlight and a pink rose. On their last night, five microphones were put on stage, with the middle also marked by a rose in place of Jonghyun.

Throughout the tour, SHINee has constantly showed their gratitude to their loyal fan base called Shawols, who mourned Jonghyun's death along with them.

The group said that they would not have been able to go back on stage without the fans' support. "I was able to overcome that because I'm not alone, we're here with all of you. We hope to keep approaching every stage like all five of us are standing there," Minho said in their first batch of concerts. "Will you promise us one thing? Please keep your memory of Jonghyun alive forever. I can't put in words how precious Jonghyun is to us."

SHINee is slated to release a new Japanese album, "SHINee The Best From Now ON," on April 18.