YouTube/CJENMMusic Screenshot of "Falling Blossoms" music video

Super Junior's Kim Heechul and Buzz's Min Kyung Hoon are back with a new duet, "Falling Blossoms," a year after the success of their first collaboration.

The two showcased their impressive vocals in the ballad — a common feat for Min, the lead vocal of his band Buzz. This, however, is notable for Kim, who only often sings a few verses for his boy group Super Junior.

The music video, which was directed by Super Junior's Shindong, also features Jisun of girl group Fromis_9 and veteran comedian Park Mi Sun, who stars as the mother.

Kim plays the older but developmentally disabled brother who needs looking after. Min, on the other hand, is the younger but caring brother, who is forced to act as the man of the household since their father died. He, however, runs into trouble with gangsters led by the character of musician Lee Sang Min. This leads to the short clip's tragic end.

The emotional video is described by Billboard as among the most inclusive music videos released in the East Asian country, which has a habit of shying away from sensitive issues. For this track, the duo put the focus on the developmentally disabled character, one that is rarely represented in South Korea.

Kim and Min's first duet, "Sweet Dream," which was a big hit when released in 2016, tackled same-sex relationship. At first, it seems like the two men are fighting over the character of Twice's Momo, when really Min's character is secretly in love with Kim.

"Falling Blossoms" was composed by Lee Sang Joon and Cha Jil Won and written by Min, along with Shin Joon Ki and Yoon Yoo Hyun..

It was hard to imagine that the duo were able to create such a sad music video, considering they started making music together after bonding at their hit comedy show "Knowing Brother."