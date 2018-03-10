K-Pop News 2018: Suzy Dating Lee Dong Wook

Facebook/JYP Promotional photo for Suzy's album "Yes, No, Maybe"

Suzy Bae and Lee Dong Wook, two of South Korea's biggest stars, are dating.

Both of the artists' agencies have confirmed that the two are getting to know each other and are in the beginning of a blooming romance.

As per Dong Wook's agency, King Kong by Starship, the pair met at a private, casual gathering. "They recently started to get to know each other with good intentions and have feelings for each other. Because it's still the beginning and we just learned about it, there's not much we can say about them dating or being a couple," the agency said in an official statement.

JYP Entertainment, which handles Suzy's music and acting career, also confirmed the news. "They are currently in the process of getting to know each other," said JYP.

Suzy, 23, and Dong Wook, 36, overcame their former senior-junior relationship to become a romantic couple. Confirmations from their respective agencies came out after the two were spotted on a date in Cheongdamdong, a high-end ward in Seoul's Gangnam District.

According to sources, the pair seemed conscious about their surroundings, but could not hide their obvious chemistry. Early reports added that Dong Wook fell for Suzy's easy-going attitude.

The two artists are among South Korea's brightest talents. Dong Wook, although already a veteran actor, rose to global fame for his role as Grim Reaper in the fantasy drama "Goblin." Suzy, meantime, recently starred in another international hit, "While You Were Sleeping."

Considering both their status, the Internet exploded when it was revealed that they are dating. Few fans were able to dig up a cute clip from the variety show "Strong Heart," which was filmed in 2012. In the short video, Suzy jokingly revealed that her ideal type is Dong Wook.

SO BOOM WAS RIGHT ALL THIS TIME!

Suzy, despite being an idol, has always been open about her relationships. Prior to Dong Wook, Suzy dated actor Lee Min Ho before they broke up in November 2015.

Dong Wook, on the other hand, generally likes to keep his relationships private, until now.