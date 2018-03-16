K-Pop News 2018: Will a Super Junior Reunion Happen?

Facebook/Super Junior Promotional photo for Super Junior's album "Play"

Super Junior leader Leeteuk expresses hopes for a reunion with all 13 original members.

Super Junior launched way back in 2005, at a time when K-pop was still a rare term in the international music scene. Back then, they were 13 members all in all, also the first boy group to have so many members.

Through the years, the group encountered problems that pushed a couple of members to leave the group. Kim Kibum left the group in 2009 to pursue a solo career, while Han Geng went back to his home country, China, after struggling to get proper pay from their agency SM Entertainment.

Talking to reporters earlier this week, the group's leader shared that he one day hopes to be reunited with all the original members. "In front of the TV in my house, there's a photo of the 13-member Super Junior. I watched the H.O.T special on 'Infinity Challenge' recently, and that photo kept coming in view," the 34-year-old singer said. "I am wondering if we'll be able to have a reunion stage with the 13 members sometime in the future."

Their last hit as a complete group was also back in 2009, when "Sorry, Sorry" exploded globally and launched the group to an international platform. Currently, the group has a total of 11 members, but only seven were available to launch their comeback album "Play" in November. These are Leeteuk, Heechul, Shindong, Donghae, Eunhyuk, Yesung, and Siwon.

The other members were not able to join the album for various reasons. Ryeowook and Kyuhyun are currently serving their mandatory military service, while Kangin and Sungmin are both reflecting due to separate scandals.

When asked when he last saw all 11 members, Leeteuk answered, "In my memory, it was at a Chinese restaurant right before I went to enlist in the military. That was 2012 (Laughter)."

Eunhyuk, who was also at the interview, supported Leeteuk's statement. "Even outside of promotions, I think it will have to be next year before the 11 of us can get together privately, too," he said.

Ryeowook and Kyuhyun are expected to have finished their military duties by 2019.

Meantime, the group earlier announced that they are releasing a repackaged album, which will be out in April. The members said they recently filmed a new music video for it.