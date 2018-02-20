K Project Official Site Key visual art for the first installment in a six-part anime film project titled, “K: Seven Stories,” which is part of the “K” franchise first launched as a 2012 anime series by GoHands and Shingo Suzuki. The official title of the first film is “Episode 1 - R:B ~Blaze~.”

A new key visual art has been released for the upcoming first installment in the six-part anime film project titled, "K: Seven Stories."

The anime film series, which is part of the "K" franchise, first launched as an anime series by GoHands and Shingo Suzuki in 2012, will start of with a story officially titled "Episode 1 - R:B ~Blaze~" will reportedly be helmed by returning director Shingo Suzuki, who will also be serving as the character designer at the Japanese animation studio GoHands.

GoRa will be in charge of writing and overseeing the series scripts, while Mikio Endo takes care of composing the music. GoRa and GoHands are both credited for the original story for all six parts of the film series, which will feature the theme song, "Seven Stories," performed by the Japanese pop band angela.

The film will feature Kenjiro Tsuda as the voice of Mikoto Suoh, Tomokazu Sugita as the voice of Reisi Munakata, and Takahiro Sakurai as the voice of Izumo Kusanagi. Other cast members include Yuuki Kaji as Tatara Totsuka, Taku Yashiro as Daichi Yamata, and Miyuki Sawashiro as Seri Awashima.

Additionally, a short spinoff movie titled "The Idol K" will also be screened right alongside each of the six theatrical installments. The same staff from the original film series will also be working on these spinoffs which will feature the voices of Daisuke Namikawa as Yashiro Isana, Daisuke Ono as Kuroh Yatogami, Jun Fukuyama as Misaki Yata and Mamoru Miyano as Saruhiko Fushimi.

Tsuda and Sugita's characters, Mikoto and Reisi respectively, will also be appearing in the spinoff shorts.

"The Idol K" is based on a parody book that reimagines the "K" franchise characters as Japanese idols.

"K: Seven Stories Episode 1 - R:B ~Blaze~" is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 7 in Japan. A new installment will subsequently be shown each month for the next five months.