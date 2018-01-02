Kaijuu Girls Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming second season of the Japanese fantasy comedy anime series, “Kaijuu Girls: Ultra Kaijuu Gijinka Keikaku (Monster Girls: Ultra Monsters Anthropomorphic Project,” created by Tsuburaya Productions based on past monsters and aliens that have appeared in the popular Ultra Series.

A new promotional video has been released for the upcoming second season of the short-form Japanese fantasy comedy anime series, "Kaijuu Girls: Ultra Kaijuu Gijinka Keikaku (Monster Girls: Ultra Monsters Anthropomorphic Project."

The "Ultra Monsters Anthropomorphic Project" is a project created by Tsuburaya Productions that turns monsters from the live-action special-effects series "Ultraman" into cute, anthropomorphized female monsters. Its 12-episode first season initially streamed online in 2016 and later made its television debut in October 2017. The episodes were also streamed in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.

"Kaijuu Girls" tells the story of how the age of peace on Earth gave rise to girls with the souls of the kaijuu or monsters that once caused chaos to humanity. These so-called Kaijuu Girls have the ability to transform into the monsters whose souls they possess. Their powerful, transient, and oftentimes easygoing lives are the main focus of the series, along with the strange fate that they bear.

The preview for the upcoming second season shows these girls in action and even gives a glimpse of one of the evil entities that they will have to battle along the way. The same cast and crew from the first season will also be returning for the second season, with the addition of a new character named Guts Seijin (Alien Guts), who first appeared in episodes 39 and 40 of "Ultra Seven."

The "Ultra Monsters Anthropomorphic Project" comes in four distinct versions. There's the POP version, featuring character designs created by POP, which are depicted in picture books, drama CDs, and a manga series. The Kadokawa version, on the other hand, includes a four-panel manga series created Bakutendo, along with the short-form anime adaptation.

There are also figures created by Plex, as well as a Kodansha version that includes the manga series titled, "Ultra Journey – Twin Tail Shoujo to Twin Tail na Boku."

'Kaijuu Girls: Ultra Kaijuu Gijinka Keikaku' season 2 premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 9:24 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.