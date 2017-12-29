Kailyn Lowry Furious Over Jenelle Evans' Facebook Post About Her Son Lux

facebook.com/TeenMom2 Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans feuding with castmate Kailyn Lowry

The ongoing feud between "Teen Mom 2" co-stars Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans intensified despite the existence of a cease and desist letter.

Lowry uploaded a furious post on Twitter after Evans posted an article on Facebook, claiming that Chris Lopez is not the real father of the former's youngest son Lux.

@PBandJenelley_1 Jenelle don’t ever fucking try to scare me with a cease & desist when you’re posting this BULLSHIT. https://t.co/pxLkgiGuDg — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 28, 2017

"Jenelle doesn't ever f**king try to scare me with a cease and desist when you're posting this BULLS**T," the 25-year-old reality star said. She followed it up with another tweet, implying that Evans violated her own cease and desist order.

The animosity between the co-stars had been ongoing for a few years already, but it was reignited in October when Lowry responded to a GIF featuring Evans' son Kaiser, who was crying and asking his mother to feed him.

A source told Radar Online that Evans texted Lowry to ask her to stop giving an opinion about her child. "Jenelle texted Kail and told her she shouldn't be making 'b***h a** comments' about her life unless she knows the full story," the source who claimed to be close to Lowry stated. "She complained about coming under fire on social media for not feeding her son."

It was previously reported that Evans and her husband David Eason sent Lowry a to cease and desist letter in November, alongside her mother Barbara Evans and their other co-star Chelsea Houska. The couple claimed that the "Teen Mom 2" cast members were spreading defamatory rumours against them. Based on the letter, the couple can sue them for monetary damages as well as civil injunctions if they opt to violate the order.

But despite her fury against Evans' post, Lowry reportedly has no plans of reciprocating her co-star's move of sending a cease and desist letter for posting an article about the paternity of her four-month-old son.