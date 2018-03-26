Kailyn Lowry News: Is the 'Teen Mom 2' Star Planning to Have a Fourth Child?

Facebook/TeenMom2 Featured in the image is "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry

It seems like Kailyn Lowry still wants to add more kids in her household, and she does not need to have a partner to do it.

During an episode of her podcast "Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley," the "Teen Mom 2" star admitted that she wants more kids. "It's crazy because, you're like, 'Kail you have three kids by three people, why the hell would you want more kids? I feel like I want one more," the 26-year-old reality star stated.

Lowry already has an 8-year-old son named Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, then a 4-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. She also gave birth recently to 7-month-old Lux with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

She also said that she is open to looking for sperm donors online in order to have another child, and she is also willing to freeze her eggs so that there will be a chance for her to have another baby in the future.

The reality star shared that she wanted her kids to have a close age gap so that they will enjoy each other's company better. Lowry explained that her eldest son Isaac and her second Lincoln were almost four years apart, and it took another four years before she had her youngest son Lux. "Two year makes more sense to be best friends. If I had another closer in age with Lux, they could be buddies," she said.

However, she also admitted that it would be hard for her to have a stable relationship in the future if she will have four kids with different fathers. This is why she also considered waiting for the right one to come along. "I guess I should wait, I'm only 26, so I guess I should wait it out and see what the future holds," she also stated.

Early this year, Lowry admitted to Us Weekly that she felt that she is the most bullied cast member of "Teen Mom" franchise because she believes that she is the most outspoken one and because of the fact that her kids have different fathers. This means that she is more hated by the fans compared to her fellow young moms Catelynn Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Briana DeJesus, Jenelle Evans, and the recently fired Farrah Abraham.

"Some of it has to do with being misunderstood and a lot of it is the judgment of the fact that all my children have different fathers. People comment on my weight and body and my kids' fathers the most," she also said.

She also said that she tried to change how people think of her, but it does not seem to work. "I think it's getting progressively worse. ... I'm probably the most hated mom on the franchise," Lowry stated in the interview.

However, Lowry does not seem to be affected by the opinion of the viewers about her life and will continue to raise her kids on her own terms.

MTV airs the episodes of 'Teen Mom 2' with Lowry in it every Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT.