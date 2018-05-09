Kailyn Lowry Throws More Shade at 'Teen Mom 2' Co-Star Jenelle Evans

Facebook/TeenMom2 Featured in the image is "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry

"Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry continues to throw shade against castmate Jenelle Evans during the premiere episode of season 8.

In the season premiere that was aired by MTV on Monday, Evans revealed her latest custody battle to keep her three-year-old son Kaiser Griffith after the boy's grandmother and mother of her ex-fiance Nathan Griffith filed for emergency custody when she allegedly noticed several bruises on his body.

While the episode was airing, Lowry posted her opinion about Evans' custody battle on Twitter. "The fact that there are anyyyyy [sic] conversations about neglecting your children and bruises at all raised red flags, come on now," Lowry said on her post.

This is not the first time that Lowry slammed her co-star on social media. Just recently, a source told Radar Online that Lowry was disappointed when she found out that Evans was involved in a road rage incident where she reportedly pulled a gun on a man in front of her other son Jace.

According to the source, Lowry and her "Coffee Convos with Kailyn Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley" podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley believed that Evans' behavior should not be tolerated.

"Everyone feels like Jenelle should be fired from Teen Mom 2 immediately. The ladies just think that no one should be able to go slinging guns, around especially with children in the car," the source stated. "She thinks that this is just so wrong on so many levels, and MTV should be forced to get rid of her!" the insider added.

The co-stars also had an infamous social media fight when Evans' husband David Eason posted a comment on the other "Teen Mom 2" star Leah Messer's account regarding her eight-year-old daughter Aleeah's make-up during a cheerleading competition.

Lowry defended Messer's parenting skills that were dissed by Eason, which prompted Evans to also say her piece to defend her husband. She slammed Lowry for meddling on the topic and accused her of using the incident to have something to talk about in her podcast.

The co-stars have yet to patch things up.

Also in the premiere episode, fans found out how new "Teen Mom 2" star Briana DeJesus began dating Lowry's ex, Javi Marroquin.

Based on the episode, DeJesus was seen going to the MTV Video Music Award with Messer. The former told the latter that she will be staying in the same hotel where Marroquin and Lowry's two sons will also spend some time in during his visit in Florida.

Lowry revealed that she confronted Marroquin about it, but she told her that it was none of her business. She also said that the father of her son Lincoln told her that he was not seeing anyone during that time and he only wanted to spend time with the boys. But it turned out that the Marroquin and DeJesus actually became a couple only to break up after several months together.

More drama involving Lowry and the rest of the cast of "Teen Mom 2" will be airing on MTV every Monday night at 9 p.m. EDT.