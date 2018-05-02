Kailyn Lowry to Allegedly Slam 'Teen Mom 2' Co-Star Jenelle Evans for Road Rage Incident

Facebook/TeenMom2 Featured in the image is "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans

Kailyn Lowry finds another reason to slam her "Teen Mom 2" co-star Jenelle Evans.

After learning that Evans pulled out a gun during a road rage while her son Jace was inside the car last week, Lowry was reportedly enraged about the incident and was worried about its implication on the former's children.

A source reportedly told Radar Online that Lowry is planning to reprimand her troubled co-star o the next episode of her "Coffee Convos with Kailyn Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley" podcast that will be released next week.

According to the source, Evans' road range drama will be the topic of the next installment of the podcast.

"Kail and Lindsie both feel like Jenelle should be fired from "Teen Mom 2" immediately. The ladies just think that no one should be able to go slinging guns, around especially with children in the car," the source stated.

The 26-year-old mother of three also believed that Evans' actions were very wrong, which is why MTV should decide to boot her out of their long-running reality show.

The relationship between the co-stars had been fragile for a while, and it was further fueled when Evans' husband David Eason slammed their other co-star Leah Messer on social media for allowing her young daughter to wear heavy makeup during a cheerleading competition. Lowry defended her friend on Twitter and told him to mind his own business. This prompted Evans to post her own reaction and claimed that her husband received death threats due to his comments.

Because of their feud, Lowry revealed in the previous episode of her podcast that there is a big possibility to see a violent altercation between herself and best friend Messer against Evans.

According to Lowry, she has no idea how the people from MTV will deal with the three of them during the reunion episode that will be shot next month.

"I don't know if they're going to have to separate us. I don't know how Leah and I can sit in the same room as Jenelle. At this point it's not drama between the cast mates. You're talking about our children. At that point, Leah and I probably want to throw hands. But it's not worth it. Just keep her away from us," Lowry stated, as reported by InTouch Weekly.

Her co-host Chrisley, on the other hand, joked that the producers should ask the police to be present during the filming of the upcoming reunion special.

Meanwhile, another report revealed that Evans caused another disruption on the set of "Teen Mom 2" when she brought Eason on the set of the show.

The insider told Radar Online that Evans was supposed to film on Sunday with Jace, but she showed up with her husband in the car. Since he was fired for his homophobic rants in February, Eason was not allowed anywhere near the set of the reality show.

Also, the insider claimed that Evans' fate in the show is also left hanging in the air after the network executives learned about her road rage incident.

"The president of Viacom was told about Jenelle and the gun. There have been non-stop meetings about her future with the show with the highest execs in the company," the insider also stated. "Jenelle's a huge liability right now. Everyone is afraid that she always has a gun and that someone is going to get shot," the source went on to say.