"Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry chatted with his ex Javi Marroquin at an episode of her podcast "Coffee Convos With Lindsey Chrisley and Kailyn Lowry," and they talked about the possibility of getting back together in the future.

Lowry's co-host Lindsey Chrisley immediately asked the former couple, who has a 4-year-old son Lincoln, if they see themselves back in each other's arms or if they believe that they are better off as friends.

Marroquin reportedly laughed at the question,but admitted that he and Lowry had a lot of history that were hard for them to forget. "Even if we were to try it again in the future it wouldn't work just because I know the type of person I am, and the type of person she is and we argue. It just wouldn't happen," the 25-year-old reality star stated.

Lowry, on the other hand, revealed that Marroquin loves to argue, and it affected their marriage. This is the reason why he believes that getting back with Lowry could be a bad idea. "I think it wouldn't be healthy if we got back together. I'm a reactive person. I don't think it through I just react," he stated. "We won't get back together."

They also talked about their supposed tell-all book series that was about to be called "He Said, She Said" that they decided to scrap because Lowry was not happy with the details that she shared regarding their divorce. But the mother of three told Marroquin during the podcast episode that they can restart working on the book together now that he is no longer in a relationship with another "Teen Mom 2" star Briana DeJesus.

"Now that you're single — because that's also a huge part of it, we couldn't go on tour together when you were in a relationship — I think that we could finish it in the right way," Lowry stated. "Maybe a coparenting version but not the book that we have already written."

Meanwhile, DeJesus posted her reaction about Marroquin's guesting on Lowry's podcast in a series of tweets that were also deleted immediately.

Based on the screenshots that was posted by People, DeJesus claimed that she was never the reason why Marroquin and Lowry failed to compromise on Lincoln's welfare.

"I am not the common denominator as to why y'all fail to co parent so don't ever use my name in that matter again... and you are right, I'll never say sorry cause I am not the one who started all this mess... you use ur kids as pawns and that is not my fault but ur own selfish reasoning's," the mother of two said.

Lowry has yet to comment regarding DeJesus' statements.