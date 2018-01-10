Kakegurui Official Site Promotional image for the Japanese psychological anime series, “Kakegurui (Compulsive Gambler),” announcing an upcoming second season. The image was initially hosted on the anime news website Anime Recorder.

Yumeko Jabami and the rest of the gambling students at the Hyakkaou Private Academy are returning for a second season.

The announcement was reportedly made during the "Hyakkaou Private Academy Cultural Festival," a special event held last Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Shinjuku Culture Center in Japan. The event was hosted by the video content planning and production company, Avex Pictures.

As shown in the announcement image, it seems that the upcoming second season will be continuing the story of Yumeko Jabami and the students of Hyakkaou Private Academy.

What new goal will Yumeko be aiming for now that she has finally gambled with the student council president, Kirari Momobami? The game may have ultimately ended in a draw, but the influence Yumeko had on everybody she encountered left impactful changes throughout the school. There was also a particularly interesting scene wherein Kirari herself declared her plan of dissolving the student council.

But through it all, Yumeko remained the same gambling enthusiast that she is. This trait will carry on over to the second season, find her more challengers to defeat, and hopefully inspire to change for the better.

The 12-episode first season aired its final episode in September of last year on Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, RKB Mainichi Broadcasting, and BS11. Netflix streamed the episodes in Japan, and It is planning to release it to the rest of the world sometime in 2018.

The series is based on the manga written by Homura Kawamoto and illustrated by Tooru Naomura, which launched in Square Enix's manga imprint "Gangan Joker" in 2014. It is also licensed in English by Yen Press. "Kakegurui Twin," a prequel spin-off manga, has also begun serialization in "Gangan Joke" in 2015.

More details about "Kakegurui" season 2 will be released at a later date.