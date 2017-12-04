Kaley Cuoco Officially Engaged to Boyfriend Karl Cook

(Photo: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson) Actress Kaley Cuoco at the red carpet of the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014.

Kaley Cuoco will soon be a blushing bride.

"The Big Bang Theory" star recently got engaged to her boyfriend of nearly two years, Karl Cook. The engagement was announced by her fiancé on Instagram Thursday, along with a clip of her emotional reaction to the proposal.

Her upcoming union with Cook will be Cuoco's second marriage. She was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 until 2016. Cuoco also dated her "Big Bang" co-star Johnny Galecki, who plays her onscreen love interest on the series, for two years.

In August, Cuoco talked about her relationship with Us Weekly. The actress said she hoped her current relationship with Cook would be for keeps. "I couldn't be happier. I feel very, very lucky that I found someone like him," she said.

When asked how she knew Cook was the one, the TV actress said her beau has a "great sense of humor."

She added, "I like it when I'm bugging him and then I finally get that laugh, which just kills me. He's a real person and I think the big deal was knowing how much he loves dogs and horses — that's always on my checklist."

Reports note that Cook is a jockey who has been riding horses since he's 8 years old. He competed in the Grand Prix at 26 and won four Grand Prix events in 2014. Cook is a well-known personality in the equestrian world due to his many achievements in the field. His passion for horses and dogs has eventually led him closer to Cuoco.

Earlier this month, Cuoco confirmed that she has ventured out into producing. The blonde beauty has started her own production company called Norman Productions, which was named after her beloved dog. She also revealed that her first project is titled "The Flight Attendant."