Twitter/rider_amazons Promotional image for the upcoming Japanese one-shot manga “Kamen Rider Amazons Gaiden: Hotarubi (Kamen Rider Amazons Gaiden: Light Of A Firefly),” based on the “Kamen Rider Amazons” franchise.

A one-shot manga based on the Japanese live-action special effects series "Kamen Rider Amazons" franchise is in the works.

According to Anime News Network, the announcement was made in this year's 12th issue of Kodansha's "Weekly Morning" magazine last Feb. 22. Shinjiro will be illustrating the one-shot manga that is scheduled to be released in the magazine's next issue that is due out on Thursday, March 1. Shinjiro's previous works include "Fate/Zero," "Taboo Tattoo," and "Nosferatu of the End."

The one-shot manga's official title is "Kamen Rider Amazons Gaiden: Hotarubi (Kamen Rider Amazons Gaiden: Light Of A Firefly)." Yasuko Kobayashi, who has worked as a screenwriter for both seasons of "Kamen Rider Amazons," is said to be supervising the manga, which will be part of the "Carnaval" series of one-shots celebrating the "Weekly Morning" magazine's 35th anniversary.

The first season of "Kamen Rider Amazons" ran for 13 episodes and was first made available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime in April 2016 in Japan before it aired on BS Asahi and Tokyo MX in July of the same year. The second season was later launched on Amazon Prime in April 2017.

A sequel film titled "Kamen Rider Amazons: Final Chapter" is currently in the works and is expected to be released sometime this spring. It will serve as the conclusive chapter of the live-action web series, bringing back actors from the two seasons that include Tom Fujita as Haruka Mizusawa, a.k.a. Kamen Rider Amazon Omega, and Masashi Taniguchi as Jin Takayama, a.k.a. Kamen Rider Amazon Alpha.

YouTube/ 東映映画チャンネル

Nobuo Kyo has also recently been announced in a guest role, playing a character named Mido Einosuke. Kyo is best remembered for playing Isshu Kasumi, a.k.a. KuwagaRaiger, in the 26th "Super Sentai" series, "Ninpu Sentai Hurricaneger (Enduring Wind Squadron Hurricaneger)" that aired in Japan from 2002 to 2003.

More information about "Kamen Rider Amazons: The Final Chapter" will be released on the film's official site in the coming days.