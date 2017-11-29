'Kamen Rider Build' Episode 13 Spoilers: Blood Stalk's Identity to Be Revealed; Main Rider to Debut New Best Match

Toei Company Official Site Promotional banner for the Japanese tokusatsu drama series, “Kamen Rider Build," featuring Atsuhiro Inukai as Sento Kiryu, aka the titular Kamen Rider, and Eiji Akaso as the deuteragonist, Ryuga Banjou, aka Kamen Rider Cross-Z.

Huge secrets and a new Best Match are about to be unveiled on the next episode of the Japanese live-action special effects drama series, "Kamen Rider Build." Will Ryuga Banjou's (Eiji Akaso) innocence finally be proven?

At the end of the previous episode, series protagonist Sento Kiryu (Atsuhiro Inukai) received a call from the amnesiac Masahiro Nabeshima (Ichi Oomiya), who claimed to have remembered who asked him to frame Ryuga for Takumi Katsuragi's (Yukiaki Kiyama) murder.

According to the official synopsis released by TV Asahi for the upcoming episode, the revelation will shock Sento so much so that he will choose to lock himself in the secret hideout without telling anyone the content of the phone call. Not even Ryuga's persistence will make him break his silence.

On the other hand, the synopsis on Toei Company's official "Build" page states that Nabeshima has told Sento about a Mastermind who would willingly kill anyone for one million dollars and that this assassin is the real culprit in the crime that Ryuga has been framed for.

A battle is also about to break out at the Nanba Heavy Industries involving the two heroic Riders and the mysterious villain, Blood Stalk, who has previously managed to steal the Pandora's Box. Can the Riders work together to retrieve the Box, clear Ryuga's name, and reveal Blood Stalk's true identity?

Fans have some interesting theories regarding the identity of Blood Stalk, who doesn't seem to be in good terms with his fellow villain, Night Rogue. And with the previous episode ending in a close-shot of a jar of coffee beans, speculations point at the Coffee Nascita owner and Sento's landlord, Soichi Isurugi, as the prime suspect for Blood Stalk's alter ego.

Other suspects include the chairman of Nanba Heavy Industries, Jusaburo Nanba (Akira Hamada), and the devil scientist Katsuragi, who may still be alive. It's also interesting to see what the acting Prime Minister, Gentoku Himuro's (Kensei Mikami), next move will be now that he has dismantled the dark organization, Faust, for show. He was secretly the founder and leader of the said organization as the villainous Night Rogue.

Additionally, the preview for the upcoming episode also teases a new Best Match, which combines the Full Bottles for Octopus and Light.

"Kamen Rider Build" airs on Sundays at 9 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.

The first volume of the Blu-ray box set, containing the first 12 episodes of the series, is scheduled for release next year on March 28. DVD volumes 1 to 3, which contain four episodes each, will also be released next year on Jan. 10, Feb. 7, and March 7, respectively.

"Build" is the 19th title in the Heisei Kamen Rider Series and the 28th overall entry in the long-running franchise that began in 1971.