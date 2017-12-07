Toei Company Official Site Promotional banner for the Japanese tokusatsu drama series, “Kamen Rider Build," featuring Atsuhiro Inukai as Sento Kiryu, aka the titular Kamen Rider, and Eiji Akaso as the deuteragonist, Ryuga Banjou, aka Kamen Rider Cross-Z.

The human alter ego of the mysterious Blood Stalk has been revealed and it's about to take things in unexpected directions on the next episode of the Japanese live-action special effects series, "Kamen Rider Build."

It turned out that Masahiro Nabeshima's (Ichi Oomiya) phone call has already revealed Stalk's identity to Sento Kiryu (Atsuhiro Inukai). However, on the off-chance that the amnesiac man could be lying, or perhaps remembering some false memory, Sento chose not to tell anyone what he knew until he was able to prove it himself in a planned battle that revealed who Stalk really was beyond a doubt.

Soichi Isurugi (Yasuyuki Maekawa), the seemingly good-natured owner of Coffee Nascita, has finally taken off his mask and may have just revealed himself to be the true villain of the story. Moreover, after Sento has caught him in a corner, he went off running with the Pandora Box and what looked to be Sento's entire collection of Full Bottles.

The synopsis for the upcoming 14th episode titled "The False Kamen Rider" reveals that Soichi will be handing his entire loot over to the chairman of the Nanba Heavy Industries, Jusaburo Nanba (Akira Hamada). It also teases the former astronaut's first on-screen transformation into the villainous Blood Stalk, as well as the in-series debut of Kamen Rider Build's RabbitTank in its Sparkling Form, which was first shown in the 2017 movie, "Kamen Rider Heisei Generations FINAL: Build & Ex-Aid with Legend Rider."

The episode will also take Sento down memory lane to when he and Soichi first met on that one fateful rainy day.

But has Sento really lost the Soichi he knew? Has Soichi been the real enemy all this time? Can Sento come to terms with this truth soon enough to be able to take Blood Stalk on in a no-holds-barred battle for the sake of Hokuto? Or is Soichi about to reveal yet another unexpected truth behind his questionable actions?

"Kamen Rider Build" airs on Sundays at 9 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.