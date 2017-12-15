'Kamen Rider Build' Episode 15 Spoilers: Sento to Take Night Rogue On

Toei Company Official Site Promotional banner for the Japanese tokusatsu drama series, “Kamen Rider Build," featuring Atsuhiro Inukai as Sento Kiryu, aka the titular Kamen Rider, and Eiji Akaso as the deuteragonist, Ryuga Banjou, aka Kamen Rider Cross-Z.

Sento (Atsuhiro Inukai) may have succeeded in retrieving the Pandora Box from Soichi (Yasuyuki Maekawa), but his battle against the enigmatic Night Rogue is just about to begin on the Japanese live-action special effects series, "Kamen Rider Build."

The previous episode saw Sento, a.k.a. Kamen Rider Build, take on Soichi, who also happened to be the villainous Blood Stalk, in an all-out battle that ultimately ended in the latter's defeat. Although Sento was initially willing to give Soichi the benefit of the doubt, the latter only broke Sento's expectations and proved himself to be the villain that he truly was.

However, Soichi also did entrust the Pandora Box back to Sento and Ryuga (Eiji Akaso). But knowing how sly he could be, this may end up being part of his next elaborate plan, especially since he has also just revealed the acting prime minister, Gentoku (Kensei Mikami) to be the true identity of Night Rogue.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode, titled "Judging Sento Kiryu!" reveals that things are about to get tougher for Sento and his crew when Gentoku sends a squadron out into the city to search for the Pandora Box. This makes Sento even more aware of the power that Night Rogue holds and how the acting prime minister of Touto can easily use this to get his entire crew arrested, take possession of the Pandora Box, and use its energy to build weapons of mass destruction.

Can Sento possibly come up with his own elaborate plan to take his wily enemies down once and for all?

On the other hand, the preview that was shown at the end of the previous episode also teases the possibility of Sento finally learning his own true identity.

"Kamen Rider Build" airs on Sundays at 9 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.