'Kamen Rider Build' Episode 16 Spoilers: Banjou to Challenge Sento in an All-Out Battle?

Toei Company Official Site Promotional banner for the Japanese tokusatsu drama series, “Kamen Rider Build," featuring Atsuhiro Inukai as Sento Kiryu, aka the titular Kamen Rider, and Eiji Akaso as the deuteragonist, Ryuga Banjou, aka Kamen Rider Cross-Z.

There is a conflict between the two main riders, and it does not seem to be one that can easily be fixed. Can Sento (Atsuhiro Inukai) and Banjou (Eiji Akaso) regain their camaraderie on the next episode of the Japanese live-action special effects series, "Kamen Rider Build"?

The previous episode finally pitted Build with the villainous Night Rogue, who was none other than the Touto Prime Minister's son, Gentoku (Kensei Mikami). And although the good guys won, and have even managed to make Gentoku's actions known to his ailing father. In the end, it was really Sento who lost the battle.

While the amnesiac genius may not have been persistent in finding out the truth about his forgotten identity, it is still the biggest mystery that he has always wanted to unravel. And since Blood Stalk, a.k.a. his former landlord, Soichi ( Yasuyuki Maeka), refused to tell him anything, he went and asked Gentoku instead.

But did Gentoku really tell him the truth, or has the fallen warrior just lied to mess with Sento's head?

Could the heroic Rider, who has been fighting on the side of good all this time really be just another identity of the so-called demonic scientist, Katsuragi (Yukiaki Kiyama)?

Either way, Sento seems to have already taken this revelation as his own truth, and in the next episode titled "The Weaponry Hero," he will be losing sight of what he has been fighting for.

According to the synopsis for the said episode, Gentoku's words will bring Sento down, so much so that he is reduced from a hero of justice to a guilt-ridden man who keeps repeating his supposed sins to himself. Moreover, if this were all true, then this also makes Sento responsible for the death of Banjou's girlfriend.

But Banjou, knowing he cannot possibly fight alongside a guilt-ridden man, will try to set Sento right by challenging his conflicted friend to a fight.

Will Banjou's effort be in vain, or can his Rider alter ego, Cross-Z, really knock some sense back into his friend?

"Kamen Rider Build" airs on Sundays at 9 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block. The first volume of the Blu-ray box set, containing the first 12 episodes of the series, is scheduled for release next year on March 28. DVD volumes 1 to 3, which contain four episodes each, will also be released next year on Jan. 10, Feb. 7, and March 7, respectively.