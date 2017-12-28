Toei Company Official Site Promotional banner for the Japanese tokusatsu drama series, “Kamen Rider Build," featuring Atsuhiro Inukai as Sento Kiryu, aka the titular Kamen Rider, and Eiji Akaso as the deuteragonist, Ryuga Banjou, aka Kamen Rider Cross-Z.

A war is about to begin among the three capitals on the Japanese live-action special effects superhero series, "Kamen Rider Build." And since Hokuto and Seito have both been revealed to have their own metal warrior to send to battle, this turn of events may have also just ignited an upcoming Rider Wars.

After Touto's acting Prime Minister, Gentoku (Kensei Mikami) forced the other two leaders to reveal their desire to possess the power within the Pandora Box, and thus dominate over the entire country, he has also effectively declared war against both Hokuto and Seito.

And in replying to this challenge, Hokuto's prime minister, Yoshiko (Ryoko Gi), was quick to send her response by an attack on Touto that Seito, a.k.a, Build ( Atsuhiro Inukai), and Banjou, a.k.a. Cross-Z ( Eiji Akaso), were barely able to stop.

But now that Hokuto has given Touto a taste of what they can do, and with Seito also already planning their own attack, Gentoku will be hard-pressed on convincing Build to fight alongside him for the sake of both their Capital and the Pandora Box.

However, the synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Outbreak of the Rider Wars," reveals that this will not be an easy task, especially since Seito has only just regained his ideals as a Hero of Justice despite his past deeds.

The Rider System has been created to be a military weapon, after all, but Sento is set on his belief that Build is not intended to become a tool of war. The preview for the episode even has him vowing that he will prove this, which will in turn cause some friction between him and Touto's other Rider, Cross-Z.

How will Touto fair in the upcoming war when their own Riders themselves are at war with each other?

"Kamen Rider Build" airs on Sundays at 9 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.