'Kamen Rider Build' Episode 18 Spoilers: The Golden Warrior of Hokuto Appears

Toei Company Official Site Promotional banner for the Japanese tokusatsu drama series, “Kamen Rider Build," featuring Atsuhiro Inukai as Sento Kiryu, aka the titular Kamen Rider, and Eiji Akaso as the deuteragonist, Ryuga Banjou, aka Kamen Rider Cross-Z.

Kazumi Sawatari (Kouhei Takeda ) has arrived and is about to debut his first on-screen transformation as Hokuto's warrior, Kamen Rider Grease. What will this mean for Touto's titular Rider and his companion, Cross-Z, on the next episode of the Japanese live-action special effects series, "Kamen Rider Build'?

The Rider Wars have begun, and it seemed that Hokuto has gradually been gaining the upper hand. And despite his initial reluctance to use the Rider System for war, Sento Kiryu ( Atsuhiro Inukai), a.k.a. Kamen Rider Build, has been forced to fight for the sake of protecting Touto from their enemies.

Then, right before the previous episode ended, a guy, who looked all set for battle, arrived bearing a Sclash Driver of his own.

The official synopsis for the upcoming 18th episode, titled "The Gold Soldier," reveals that their new enemy's Sclash Driver is among the many devices that Sento himself has developed from the Pandora Box. How did the enemy get his hands on it? The confusion will bear on both Sento and Ryuga Banjou (Eiji Akaso), a.k.a. Kamen Rider Cross-Z.

However, before they can even attempt to ponder on the possible answers, Kazumi transforms himself into the golden soldier and known assassin of the northern capital of Hokuto, Kamen Rider Grease.

The upcoming episode will also be debuting Build's SmaphoWolf Form, as well as the in-series debut of his PhoenixRobo Form, following its initial appearance on the 2017 live-action special effects film, Kamen Rider Heisei Generations FINAL: Build & Ex-Aid with Legend.

Moreover, the expanded synopsis posted by TV Asahi also teases some major revelations regarding Hokuto's acquisition of Grease's Sclash Driver. It turns out that aside from Soichi Isurugi (Yasuyuki Maekawa), a.k.a. Blood Stalk, the Namba Industries have also been working for Hokuto's interests all along.

"Kamen Rider Build" airs on Sundays at 9 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.

The first volume of the Blu-ray box set, containing the first 12 episodes of the series, is scheduled for release on March 28. The first volume of the DVD, which contains the first four episode of the series has been released on Wednesday, Jan. 10, while the second and third ones will be released on Feb. 7 and March 7, respectively.