Toei Official Site Screenshot taken from the next episode of the Japanese live-action special effects series, "Kamen Rider Build," featuring Kazumi Sawatari (Kouhei Takeda), a.k.a. Kamen Rider Grease, and the Hokuto Three Crows.

It seems that the two main riders are up against an enemy far more superior in strength and abilities as them. What step will the titular Rider, Sento Kiryu (Atsuhiro Inukai), take on the next episode of the Japanese live-action special effects series, "Kamen Rider Build"?

Hokuto's attacks against the eastern capital of Touto continues, and it has also become apparent that the latter's Riders are no match to the so-called assassin of Hokuto, Kazumi Sawatari (Kouhei Takeda, a.k.a. Kamen Rider Grease). Not even the best-combined efforts of Sento, a.k.a. Kamen Rider Build, and Ryuga Banjou (Eiji Akaso), a.k.a. Kamen Rider Cross-Z, could match Grease's fighting prowess.

Additionally, Nariaki Utsumi (Yuki Ochi), who was previously gunned down by his former alliance, Gentoku Himuro (Kensei Mikami), has just been revealed to be alive and has now come to see a very surprised Gentoku. What business does he have with his former boss and how will this affect Touto's ongoing battle with Hokuto?

The preview for the upcoming episode, titled "The Forbidden Item," has also revealed that Ryuga, upset over their defeat by Grease, will be consumed with a dangerous desire to seek out every possible means to become stronger. It will up to Sento to stop his friend from quite possibly causing more harm than good to himself.

The preview also teases that the titular item that the evil scientist Takumi Katsuragi, who has recently been revealed to be Sento himself, is currently in the hands of Soichi Isurugi (Yasuyuki Maekawa), a.k.a Blood Stalk.

Moreover, the synopsis posted on Toei's page also reveals that Sento will be seeking out this so-called forbidden item in a final bid to defeat Grease and his minions, the Hokuto Three Crows.

But will Blood Stalk, who has always had a vague sense of loyalty, give the item to him, or will it once again fall into the wrong hands?

"Kamen Rider Build" airs on Sundays at 9 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.