'Kamen Rider Build' Episode 23 Spoilers: Seito to Make Its Move in 'The Phantom of the West'

Toei Company Official Site Promotional banner for the Japanese tokusatsu drama series, “Kamen Rider Build," featuring Atsuhiro Inukai as Sento Kiryu, aka the titular Kamen Rider, and Eiji Akaso as the deuteragonist, Ryuga Banjou, aka Kamen Rider Cross-Z.

The northern capital of Hokuto is under attack on the next episode of the Japanese live-action special effects series, "Kamen Rider Build."

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, titled "The Phantom of the West," even though the representative battle between Kamen Riders Build, also known as Sento Kiryu (Atsuhiro Inukai), and Grease, also known as Kazumi Sawatari (Kouhei Takeda) ends in a draw, the latter and his Hokuto Trio will be forced to head back home when the western capital of Seito decides to launch an attack aimed at Hokuto.

The battle for the possession of Pandora Box will have to be put on hold as Seito descends on Hokuto with the full intention of overtaking its government. Will Seito prove to be strong enough to bring Hokuto down with this surprise attack? Or on the contrary, will Hokuto pull through the initial shock and retaliate to take over Seito instead?

Meanwhile, back in the eastern capital of Touto, Cross-Z, also known as Ryuga Banjou (Eiji Akaso), is aching to launch an attack himself, but Sento will stop him, saying that an attack at this time could be considered as an act of invasion.

Another synopsis released by TV Asahi teases that Masakuni Mido (Norimasa Fuke), the Prime Minister of Seito, will also be declaring war on Touto, which could, in turn, usher in the appearance of Seito's designated Rider.

Can Sento and Ryuga defend Touto on their own, or will they be surprised by the sudden appearance of unexpected alliances?

"Kamen Rider Build" airs on Sundays at 9 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.