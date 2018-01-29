Toei Official Site Screenshot of Gentoku Himuro (Kensei Mikami), a.k.a. Night Rogue, from the Japanese live-action special effects series, “Kamen Rider Build.”

Official details have been released for the first volume of the "Kamen Rider Build" Blu-ray collection, which is slated for release on Wednesday, March 28.

The collection will include the first 12 episodes of the series divided into two discs of six episodes each. Additionally, an original three-episode prologue drama, simply titled "Rogue," will also be bundled with the upcoming Blu-ray release.

This special drama will reportedly feature the life of Gentoku Himuro (Kensei Mikami), the sly and ambitious son of the Prime Minister of the eastern capital of Touto, and his eventual rise to power as the villainous Night Rogue. The series is directed by Shogo Muto and written by Yoshimasa Akamatsu.

Three years ago, Gentoku, who is then the head of the Touto Institute of Advanced Matter Physics, attempts to convince an old friend, who is also serving as the Touto Prime Minister's aide, of the benefits of strengthening their capital's military forces in preparation for any possible threats from the neighboring states of Hokuto and Seito.

YouTube/Toei Video

However, when his friend refuses to consider this idea, Gentoku's path crosses with that of the so-called evil scientist, Takumi Katsuragi. This will then lead him to form the organization known as Faust. Takumi will also be responsible for providing him with the resources to become Night Rogue.

But who exactly is Night Rogue, and what is he really fighting for? Is he really as villainous as he seemed when the television series started, or is he really just a misunderstood strategist who only wants to ensure Touto's safety?

The "Kamen Rider Build" Blu-ray collection first volume will sell for ¥19,800 plus tax. The second volume, which will include episodes 13 to 24, has been scheduled for release on Wednesday, June 13.

The television series is currently airing on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block on Sunday at 9 a.m. JST.