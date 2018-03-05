Toei Official Site Promotional poster for the “Kamen Rider Build” and “Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger (Thief Squadron Lupinranger VS Police Squadron Patranger)” summer films, scheduled to be released on Aug. 4 in Japan.

A teaser trailer and the official promotional poster have been revealed for the upcoming "Kamen Rider Build" and "Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger (Thief Squadron Lupinranger VS Police Squadron Patranger)" summer films.

The 36-second video is currently streaming on MAiDiGiTV's official YouTube channel. The first half features "Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger en film," and shows the two sets of rangers changing and subsequently engaging in a fierce battle against each other. It's the "VS Sentai" installment that defies all other "Super Sentai" titles, and it's hitting the big screen with the tagline, "I absolutely cannot surrender this magnificent victory."

YouTube/maidigitv

On the other hand, the second half of the trailer features "Gekijōban Kamen Rider Build (Kamen Rider Build The Movie)," with an image of series protagonists Ryuga Banjou (Eiji Akaso), a.k.a. Kamen Rider Cross-Z, and Sento Kiryu (Atsuhiro Inukai), a.k.a. Kamen Rider Build. On the foreground, a new Best Match form is teased, fusing together the Rabbit and Dragon Fullbottles. The upcoming movie bears the tagline, "Now, why don't we begin the final experiment,"

A promotional poster has also been released, revealing the two movies' theatrical premiere as Saturday, Aug. 4, in Japan. Tickets can be pre-ordered starting on June 16, and fans who avail of the pre-order tickets will also receive either a combination of Kamen Rider Build and Kamen Rider Cross-Z figurines or a combination of Lupin Red and Patren 1gou figurines.

"Kamen Rider Build" premiered last year in September and tells the story of a genius physicist named Sento who transforms into the titular Rider to battle various Smash monsters while trying to regain the memories he has lost. As the story progresses, the battle takes on a much wider scale with Build finding himself caught in the middle of a war for dominance among the three capital cities of Touto, Seito, and Hokuto.

"Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger" sets itself apart from its predecessors by featuring two rival Ranger teams made up of thieves and cops. The two teams may be at odds with each other, but they do share the same goal of going after the interdimensional criminal organization known as the Gangler.

"Kamen Rider Build" airs on Sundays at 9 a.m. JST followed by "Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger" at 9:30 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.