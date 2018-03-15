YouTube/東映ビデオ A screenshot of Gentoku Himuro (Kensei Mikami) as Kamen Rider Rogue taken from the first episode of a three-part Blu-Ray exclusive miniseries for the Japanese live-action special effects series “Kamen Rider Build.

The official trailer has been released for the upcoming three-part miniseries, "Rogue." The series is a spin-off of the ongoing Japanese live-action special effects series "Kamen Rider Build."

The 90-second video, which is currently streaming on Toei's official YouTube channel, gives fans brief previews of what to expect from all three episodes of the miniseries. Each episode will tell the otherwise untold events surrounding Touto's prodigal son, Gentoku Himuro (Kensei Mikami).

YouTube/東映ビデオ

Episode 1, titled "Night Rogue Rises," will reveal the part that Gentoku played in the establishment of the villainous organization Faust that he seemed to have visualized with the evil scientist Takumi Katsuragi (Yukiaki Kiyama). It seems that this episode will also show the beginnings of the Project Build, as well as Gentoku's rise as the mysterious Night Rogue.

Episode 2, titled "Dark Night Falls," will reveal the events that happened after Gentoku left the eastern capital of Touto and how he ended up being persuaded into fighting for the western capital of Seito.

Episode 3, titled "Kamen Rider Rogue," will then follow Gentoku as he makes his return to Touto as the purple-armored warrior Kamen Rider Rogue, fighting for Seito's ideals.

What has shaped Gentoku to be the kind of person that he was and has eventually become? Could he really be lost to Touto for good, or will the struggles he has had to go through reveal a tiny sliver of hope that he might still return to the city he once called home?

Each part of the miniseries will be bundled with a Blu-Ray volume of the "Kamen Rider Build" series. The first one is scheduled to ship on Wednesday, March 28. This particular volume will also contain the first 12 episodes of the ongoing series.

"Kamen Rider Build" airs on Sundays at 9 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.