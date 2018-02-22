'Kamen Rider Build' Series Spoilers: Build and Grease to Team Up Against Rogue in Episode 24

Toei Company Official Site Promotional banner for the Japanese tokusatsu drama series, “Kamen Rider Build," featuring Atsuhiro Inukai as Sento Kiryu, aka the titular Kamen Rider, and Eiji Akaso as the deuteragonist, Ryuga Banjou, aka Kamen Rider Cross-Z.

The true story behind Gentoku Himuro's (Kensei Mikami) decision to side with the Western Capital of Seito will be revealed on the next episode of the Japanese live-action special effects series, "Kamen Rider Build."

According to the synopsis for the upcoming 24th episode titled "A Man Called Rogue," Gentoku, who has just revealed himself to be the villainous Kamen Rider Rogue, will tell the story of how his life has been like after being banished from the Easter Capital of Touto.

As it turns out, he has since been relying on the traitorous Nanba Heavy Industries, who has, earlier on, revealed themselves to be on the side of Seito. But what exactly happened to him when he says that he has experienced hell? What has Seito done to him that ultimately turned him into a Rider fighting against his own city?

On the other hand, Sento Kiryu (Atsuhiro Inukai), a.k.a. Kamen Rider Build, continues to be frustrated by how things are turning out. It seems like when one war ends, another one is all set to poke its head out from around the corner.

It is perhaps for this reason that when Kazumi Sawatari (Kouhei Takeda), a.k.a. Kamen Rider Grease, came to him, offering to join forces against their common enemy, he agrees and regains his will to fight, especially after Soichi Isurugi (Yasuyuki Maekawa), a.k.a. Blood Stalk, drops by once more intending to take Sento's Fullbottles by force.

Moreover, Gentoku will also be launching an attack on Touto using the full battle power of the Seito army, and with assistance from the Washio brothers, Fu (Osamu Adachi), a.k.a. Remocon Bros, and Rai (Yuudai Nasuda), a.ka. Engine Bros.

And as if this isn't enough conflict for one day, something strange also starts happening to Misora Isurugi's (Kaho Takada) body, which will in turn capture Sento's attention.

"Kamen Rider Build" airs on Sundays at 9 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.