'Kamen Rider Build' Spoilers: The Mystery Behind Misora's True Ability to Be Revealed in Episode 25?

Toei Company Official Site Promotional banner for the Japanese tokusatsu drama series, “Kamen Rider Build," featuring Atsuhiro Inukai as Sento Kiryu, aka the titular Kamen Rider, and Eiji Akaso as the deuteragonist, Ryuga Banjou, aka Kamen Rider Cross-Z.

The Eastern Capital of Touto may have just found an ally in the most unexpected way on the next episode of the Japanese live-action special effects series "Kamen Rider Build."

The previous episode saw Sento Kiryu (Atsuhiro Inukai), a.k.a. Kamen Rider Build, and Ryuga Banjou (Eji Akaso), a.k.a. Kamen Rider Cross-Z, team up with Hokuto's Kazumi Sawatari (Kouhei Takeda), a.k.a. as Kamen Rider Grease, when the Western Capital of Seito finally made their move in the ongoing battle for the possession of the mysterious and very powerful Pandora Box.

However, not even this three-rider team could match up to the villainous ways of Gentoku Himuro (Kensei Mikami), a.k.a. as Kamen Rider Rogue, who has since switched sides to Seito. But then, just when things were starting to seem hopeless for Build and his crew, Misora Isurugi (Sora Amamiya), appeared and changed the atmosphere of the battle.

Misora might have been hugely helpful in purifying Build's fullbottle and making them fit for use, but the extent of her true abilities have remained quite a mystery. While it has previously been revealed that she was exposed to the Pandora Box as well, there is no knowing just what kind of force has awakened within her now.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming 25th episode titled "The Idol Awakens," Misora's eyes will start glowing green as she extends the hand on which she wears her mysterious bangle in Rogue's direction. This act results in something incredible happening that will drive Sento to want to figure out the origins of Misora's bangle.

And even though he has taken a passing interest in it before, it is only now that the curious scientist will be taking a more active approach to unraveling the depths and secrets of Misora's full ability. What role is Misora about to play in the ongoing war between the capital cities?

The episode will also be featuring the first appearance of BuildRoseShoubousha Form.

"Kamen Rider Build" airs on Sundays at 9 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.