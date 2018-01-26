Toei Official Site Screenshot of the forbidden item known as the Hazard Trigger from the Japanese special effects live-action series, "Kamen Rider Build."

Ten years ago, an astronaut was sent on the first successful manned probe to Mars and came home with a mysterious object known as the Pandora Box. It has since divided Japan into three capitals presently battling for dominance and possession of the powerful box on the Japanese live-action special effects series "Kamen Rider Build."

However, while it seems like the heads of the capitals are the ones initiating the war themselves, there seems to be a sneakier hand who has secretly been orchestrating everything that has been happening right from the very beginning.

Although it was initially kept a secret, Soichi Isurugi (Yasuyuki Maekawa), a.k.a. Blood Stalk, has since been revealed to be the same astronaut who took the Pandora Box to Earth, as well as the mysterious man in the security uniform who touched the box during the return ceremony for the expedition, thus releasing a flash of light that caused Japan's division into three states.

Moreover, he used to be in cahoots with the present prime minister of Hokuto, but now, he seems to have shifted to Touto's side. He was also Sento Kiryuu's (Atsuhiro Inukai) landlord for a while and also helped the amnesiac man develop the Build Driver that he is now using to become the titular Kamen Rider.

In the previous episode, he has just deliberately shown Sento the Hazard Trigger that the latter himself developed as his other identity, Takumi Katsuragi. Stalk tells Sento that in order to stop the rampaging Ryuga Banjo (Eiji Akaso), a.k.a. Kamen Rider Crozz-Z, he will have to harness the power of this forbidden item.

However, just as the synopsis for the next episode titled "The Devil's Trigger" reveals, using the Hazard Trigger also causes its user to eventually lose sight of himself and give in to a destructively rampaging character after a certain time limit has been reached.

But since the upcoming episode also teases the debut of Build RabbitTank Hazard Form, it looks like Sento will be left with no choice but to use the forbidden item anyway. How will this decision affect the ongoing war between Hokuto and Touto? More importantly, what could Blood Stalk be trying to achieve by playing both sides and thus aggravating the dispute among the capitals in the process?

Could Blood Stalk be the one true villain of the series?

"Kamen Rider Build" airs on Sundays at 9 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.