'Kamen Rider Ex-Aid Trilogy: Another Ending' Release Date, Spoilers: V-Cinema Epilogues Limited Theatrical Release Set in Early 2018

Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese tokusatsu film series, "Kamen Rider Ex-Aid Trilogy: Another Ending,"

The official synopsis for each of the extended V-Cinema epilogue comprising "Kamen Rider Ex-Aid Trilogy: Another Ending" has been revealed as the movie series nears its limited theatrical release.

As part of the "Kamen Rider Ex-Aid" franchise, the three movies in the said series will be set two years following the events in "Kamen Rider Ex-Aid the Movie: True Ending." As reported by Tokusatsu Network, each movie will feature scenes and elements that were not told in the television series' 2016 run.

It will also establish Kuroto Dan, a.k.a. Kamen Rider Genm, as he creates one last game wherein he set himself as the final boss for all the other Riders to defeat.

The movie trilogy is written by Yuya Takahashi and directed by Nobuhiro Suzumura, who previously directed the fan club-exclusive special, "Kamen Rider Brave: ~Let's Survive! Revival of the Beast Rider Squad!~" It will consist of "Another Ending: Brave & Snipe," "Another Ending: Para-DX with Poppy," and "Another Ending: Genm vs Lazer."

"Another Ending: Brave & Snipe" features the return of Saki, who is now being controlled by Lovelica and is causing Hiiro much concern. On the other hand, a mysterious American named Luke Kidman, who is quite fond of Nico, arrives at Taiga hospital, showing Lovelica's Game disease symptoms. To complicate things even further, the villainous Dan continues to lurk in the shadows with a plan of his own.

"Another Ending: Para-DX with Poppy" features a doctor named Saiko Yaotome, who has dedicated her life to recovery treatments while also heading the new training game, "Let's Make Bugsters." This game was created for the purpose of aiding the recovery of people who have disappeared. The test run will thus raise Parad and Poppy, through Emu and Saiko's strength. However, the real Parad is actually trapped someplace else and is now about to face his mysterious double.

The final movie in the trilogy, "Another Ending: Genm vs Lazer," features Dan obtaining the God Maximum Mighty X, thereby awakening Genm and plunging the world into a chaos known as the Zombie Chronicle. When Kiriya found the key to face the power that even Muteki has failed to overcome, he decides to face Genm for the sake of the entire world.

"Kamen Rider Ex-Aid Trilogy: Another Ending" will begin its limited run in Japanese theaters on Feb. 3, 2018 with "Another Ending: Brave & Snipe." It will be followed by "Another Ending: Para DX with Poppy" two weeks later on Feb. 17, while the third movie, "Another Ending Genm vs Lazer," will be released on March 3.

The Blu-Ray/DVD official release dates are March 28, April 11, and April 25, 2018 for the first, second, and third movies, respectively.