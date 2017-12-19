Super Hero Taisen Movie Official Site Promotional banner for the live-action special effects movie, "Kamen Rider x Super Sentai: Ultra Super Hero Taisen," that was released in March 2017. It was the fifth entry in the Super Hero Taisen movie series.

An annual spring treat for fans of the "Kamen Rider" and "Super Sentai" franchises may be at its end as Toei announces a "Kamen Rider" film instead of a crossover for spring 2018.

The Super Hero Taisen film series began in 2012 and served as a crossover platform between "Kamen Rider" and "Super Sentai," two of Toei's live-action, special effects superhero productions. These titles have consistently been released during the spring, and Shinichiro Shirakura, the current Director of Planning and Production at Toei, was once quoted as saying that he would like this type of crossover film to be the norm for their annual spring offering.

However, with the recent announcement of the "Kamen Rider Amazon—Final Chapter" film being slated for release in spring 2018, fans wondered if this was going to be the new norm in the subsequent years.

Shirakura took to Twitter to answer one fan who asked this very question. He said, as translated by The Tokusatsu Network, "We do not intend to do "'Spring' movies. The 'FINAL' on this one's title refers to this as well and it concentrated the efforts for both the Winter and Spring movies."

He also added that the upcoming "Amazon" film will be a different kind of treat from the traditional "Rider" films, and that they have been working hard on it in order to give fans something "impressive" with this change of pace.

The first Super Hero Taisen film, "Kamen Rider x Super Sentai: Super Hero Taisen," was released in 2012, followed by "Kamen Rider x Super Sentai x Space Sheriff: Super Hero Taisen Z," in 2013.

"Heisei Rider vs. Showa Rider: Kamen Rider Taisen feat. Super Sentai" came out in 2014, followed by "Super Hero Taisen GP: Kamen Rider 3," in 2015. The series took a break in 2016 and came back this year with "Kamen Rider x Super Sentai: Ultra Super Hero Taisen."