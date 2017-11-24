Kansas City Chiefs Sign Seven-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback Darrelle Revis to a Two-Year Deal

(Photo: Reuters/David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports) New England Patriots cornerback Darrelle Revis waves to the crowd after the AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium, Jan. 18, 2015.

Darrelle Revis is back.

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that they have signed the seven-time Pro Bowler on Wednesday.

"Darrelle is a proven player in this league and we are excited to add him to our secondary," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said, via the team's official website. "He's had a Hall of Fame career and his leadership and playing experience will be valuable to our defense," he continued.

"We're excited to add Darrelle to the roster," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stated. "He has experience and familiarity with Bob Sutton's defense, he's a team guy and we feel like a player of his caliber can help our football team," he added.

Bob Sutton is the Chiefs' defensive coordinator and he was part of the New York Jets' coaching staff during Revis' tenure with the team from 2007 to 2012.

The four-time first-team All-Pro cornerback has admitted that his familiarity with Sutton was one of the reasons why he chose to join the Chiefs.

"Actually, teaming back up with him and loving what he does as a defensive coordinator was a no-brainer," Revis told reporters on Wednesday afternoon, via the Chiefs' official website.

The team didn't disclose the details of the deal, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported that Revis has signed a two-year contract with the Chiefs. He will play for the veteran minimum (plus incentives) this season and he will earn $10 million in 2018, although he has no fully guaranteed money next year.

Rapoport said his source told him Revis will earn $1.75 million if he plays in an American Football Conference (AFC) title game and he will get an additional $1.75 million if the team wins the Super Bowl.

Revis may need some time to get acclimated to a new team, but the Chiefs haven't ruled out the possibility of seeing him play against the Buffalo Bills this season.