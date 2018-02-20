Reuters/ Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports Former Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees back in 2016

Major League Baseball's (MLB) Spring Training is just around the corner, and teams are finalizing their lineup before the action starts. Amid this, the Kansas City are up for a challenge after losing Lorenzo Cain, Jason Vargas, and now, Eric Hosmer.

First baseman Hosmer just inked a $144 million contract deal with the San Diego Padres for eight years. According to a Kansas City Star report, the Royals tried to keep Hosmer in the team with a counter deal, but San Diego's offer was much more enticing. Fan Rag Sports then reported that the final figure of Royals' offer to Hosmer was to the tune of $100 million deal for five years.

With Hosmer already out of their hands, the Royals are now working hard to keep third baseman Mike Moustakas in the team. However, it looks like the Royals are again in a pickle with reports suggesting that the New York Yankees have their eyes on signing Moustakas.

There are speculations that 2018 will be a bad one for the Royals after losing some of its best players like Hosmer. The question remains: What will happen to the Royals in 2018?

The Royals ranked third in the American League Central of the MLB with 80 victories and 82 defeats. Back in January, the Royals signed infielder Ryan Goins and outfielder Tyler Collins with minor league contracts. A top prospect to join the team is also one of the stars during the recent Arizona Fall League, shortstop Nicky Lopez.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, the Royals will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at home. The Royals will then venture to Oakland to face the Oakland Athletics the next day. Back in January, the Royals traded hitter Brandon Moss and pitcher Ryan Butcher to the Athletics in exchange for pitchers Jesse Hahn and Heath Fillmyer.