Kanye West Emotional While Supporting Friend Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton Show

Wikimedia Commons/Arjan Writes Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West performing at Coachella 2006.

Kanye West cried happy tears after seeing the hard work of his longtime friend Virgil Abloh for his first menswear collection for Louis Vuitton during the Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Abloh showcased the very first collection for the luxury fashion brand after being named as their new menswear artistic director in March through a star-studded event that was attended by Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Naomi Campbell, West, and his wife Kim Kardashian West.

During the show, tracks from West's newly-released album "Ye" were played while the models walked on the runway.

But the rapper cannot help himself but be filled with emotion as he congratulated his friend for a job well done.

The Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami managed to capture the emotional moment between the two Chicago natives and shared it on Instagram. Abloh reached out to the "Famous" rapper and hugged him before he finished walking on the rainbow-colored runway.

Campbell also shared the heartwarming scene on her own Instagram account.

West revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he had mixed feelings about Abloh's new job for Louis Vuitton.

"I had been dealing with a very heavy concept this week that I couldn't get out of my head," the rapper said at that time. When asked about what was bothering him, West replied, "It's not bad or good, it's my creative collaborator being the head of Louis Vuitton."

West and Abloh reportedly started working together in 2002 after the fashion designer completed his undergraduate degree in civil engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

They also worked together as interns for Italian luxury fashion house Fendi in 2009, then West appointed him as the creative director of his DONDA creative agency. In 2011, the Off-White creative director also served as the artistic director for West's collaboration album with Jay-Z titled "Watch the Throne."