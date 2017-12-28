Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian Stocks as Christmas Gift

(Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson)

Kim Kardashian recently received over $200,000 in stocks from her husband, Kanye West.

The reality star was surprised by her husband with various investments in some of the wealthiest companies known today, according to reports. West gave Kardashian stocks from The Walt Disney Company, Adidas, Apple, Amazon and Netflix as a Christmas gift.

Kardashian first shared the news via Instagram story, with the media mogul telling her social media followers: "Okay, so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks."

She added, "But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple where he got the headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock."

The mother of two then wrote "Best husband alert!" over the images of the stocks. As PageSix points out, close-up shots of the stocks indicate that the "Stronger" rapper bought 920 shares of Disney — currently worth an estimated $100,000 — for his lady love. It was also noted that West purchased 995 shares of Adidas, which is worth $169.40 each as of Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier this month, Jay-Z gave West a shoutout to West during his Chicago concert. The rapper also mentioned in a recent interview that he and West are back to speaking terms after their highly publicized feud.

West and Kardashian are currently expecting their third baby — a girl — via surrogate. Their new bundle of joy is expected to arrive sometime in early 2018. The A-lister couple are already parents to two kids: North, 4, and Saint, 2.