Kanye West News: Settles Lawsuit with Insurance Company for $10 Million

American producer and rap artist Kanye West recently settled his lawsuit against an insurance company.

As reported by TMZ, West settled for a hefty $10 million, which he got from Lloyd's of London. The lawsuit was filed by West due to the insurance company not compensating him for some shows that were canceled in 2016 after the 40-year-old rapper suffered from complete exhaustion.

Lloyd's of London allegedly refused to pay for the massive loss since they initially thought that West's breakdown during his Saint Pablo's shows was caused by his use and abuse of illegal substances — which absolves them of the responsibility to insure West and his touring company, Very Good Touring. However, West's lawyers were steadfast, and successfully got a settlement deal out of Lloyd's of London.

Notably, the reason for West's breakdown in 2016 was reported to be caused by a mental issue, disproving Lloyd's of London's allegations of possible drug use.

West's touring company filed the lawsuit in August of last year, which is eight months after the "Gold Digger" singer canceled some of his tour dates. West's lawyers utilized the argument that their client had to spend a lot of time and money just to prove that use of illegal substances was not the reason for his mental breakdown.

Furthermore, West's lawyers accused Lloyd's of London for not only stalling the payment they owed West but also for finding every opportunity and excuse to dismiss the incident entirely. On the insurance company's part, they failed to deliver a good enough reason to refuse West and his crew the compensation, and did not indicate their stance clearly during the eight-month wait.

To prove his innocence, West checked himself into the UCLA psychiatric center, wherein it was confirmed that the rapper and producer had indeed been suffering from a "debilitating" mental disorder, which hindered him from continuing with his performances.