Kanye West to headline Lou Angle's Awaken 2020 calling for spiritual awakening

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Awaken 2020 has announced that Kanye West will be headlining Saturday's conference alongside Lou Engle and Cindy Jacobs.

"It’s time for you to be part of the Jesus awakening that is shifting HISTORY,” the conference website says, announcing the event that will be held at Sun Devil Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.

Awaken 2020 is described as "a new era, a new decade, of revival that is bringing a movement of signs and wonders, healing of the sick, and preaching of the Gospel."

West was named as one of the headliners along with Bethel worship leader Jeremy Riddle and Brian “Head” Welch of Korn.

“We believe Kanye is a sign to this nation that in a moment, thousands and thousands can be swept into the kingdom when [God] converts key people and their voices will be like thunder,” Engle told Western Journal.

In a promotional video for Awaken 2020, the evangelist recalled a 1997 prophesy in which he said the Arizona’s Sun Devil Stadium would one day be filled, and “that prophesy was the beginnings of the movement of The Call.”

“It’s going to open up, I believe, the dawning of a new day,” Engle said. “Everyone has this sense that 2020 is a year of spiritual awakening, evangelism and people getting saved. Even now in the news, remarkable things are taking place. I think there’s a sign that we’re seeing the day.”

Newly Christian covert West is now apart of that vision. In the past, the rapper publicly projected a God complex through his blasphemous alter ego Yeezus. But in 2019, everything changed for West, and he began his Sunday Service events featuring a gospel choir that reimagined mainstream songs with Christian lyrics. The “Jesus Walks” emcee declared he became a born-again Christian during this process and has since devoted his life to “working for God” and traveling the world as a music minister.

The event is free, but the 50,000 passes available were quickly snatched up shortly after West was announced as a headliner.

The Arizona stadium is known for hosting Super Bowl, college football championship games, and was featured in the 1996 hit movie “Jerry Maguire.”