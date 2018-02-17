Kanye West Unveils New Yeezy 500

Reuters/Charles Platiau Kanye West starting a trend of "ultra-specific shoes" that are only available through pre-ordering.

Kanye West's famous and highly coveted Yeezy shoeline will get another new release that will be available for pre-orders by the start of the NBA All-star break, which runs from Feb. 16-18. West's new Yeezys will be a taste of the past, as the rapper will be bringing back the 90s through a limited edition shoe.

The Yeezy 500 is both "old-school" in terms of design and technology. While it is far from Adidas' most advanced footwear, the Yeezy 500 makes up for beautiful retro style without much loss in comfort. The new shoes will be using the "Adidas Feet You Wear" sole, which is notably a downgrade compared to the upgraded "Boost You Wear" sole.

This use of a more traditional sole instead of the Adidas' "Boost Technology" is a special request by West, who focused on using 1990s style and feel for his new Yeezy shoe. That said, the Yeezy 500 makes use of Adiprene sole. The sole is a lot stiffer, but it gives a classic twist from the Boost technology, something that 90s sneakerheads would definitely not pass up on. Since the new Yeezys are not exactly for everyone due to its purpose and design, West and the retail conglomerate opted to sell the shoe on a pre-order basis.

This can be considered as a smart move for the businessman and Adidas, as it will gauge the demand for the shoe and will minimize losses from unsold shoes. This has been the current trend for Yeezys, as its hefty price along with a specific market makes it tough and risky to mass produce.

Another technique by the company and the superstar rapper is to create "non-traditional bundles" in order to obtain the shoes. This will not only point out the actual buyers interested in the shoes, but it will also create more profit for Adidas by adding several products with the shoes as a bundle. In the end, Adidas will attract only the customers who really want the Yeezys.