Kim Kardashian West has posted the fourth photo of this year's Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card.

For 2017, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has decided to up the ante when it comes to their holiday card. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star will be posting a photo per day until Dec. 25, bringing their "25 Days of Christmas" to a close. The KKW Beauty founder revealed the first photo on Dec. 1. The photo shows her son, Saint West, standing among boxes with a naked tree just a few feet away.

On Day Two, Kardashian West shared a photo of her daughter, North West, puckering her lips as she looks up at her mother. Next to them is another Kardashian grandchild, presumably Kourtney's. On the third day, she posted a photo of her nephew, Reign Disick, with his long locks in full view.

Most recently, the reality star shared a photo of herself sitting on the floor with her daughter as they looked off-camera. The pair kept it simple with jeans and white tops, something Kardashian West already previewed when she appeared as a guest on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

"This year's Christmas card is shot really casually. We're kind of in, like, jeans and t-shirts vibe," she told the host. "It was so hard to put together."

She also revealed that her grandmother will be present for the Christmas card after having last appeared in it in 1989. The Kardashian-Jenner family did not put out a card last year, but the reality star said that she felt they needed to make memories.

The holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner clan is always eventful. "A Very Kardashian Holiday" aired in late November and showed the family preparing for Christmas. Things got a little competitive when it came to decorating and baking, but Kardashian West also made a point to give back this year.

