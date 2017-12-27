Kardashian Christmas Card News: Kim Kardashian Shares Final Photo; Kylie Jenner Absent

Facebook/kuwtk Promotional image for 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

After 24 days of teasing, Kim Kardashian finally revealed this year's Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card on Dec. 25.

The final Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card featured almost the entire family posing next to a giant Christmas tree against a white background. As a dress code, everyone kept it simple with jeans and white tops. Unfortunately, the card was missing a few key members. Rob Kardashian was nowhere to be found, and neither was Kylie Jenner. The two were also not featured in any of the 24 photos released leading up to Day 25.

Additionally, Kim's husband, Kanye West, was not part of the final card despite having appeared in numerous other photos. Kim has also said in the past that the photos would only focus on women and children, which does not seem to be the case since the rapper made an appearance as well.

However, what has got fans so perplexed is the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister's absence. It is rumored that Kylie has been staying away from the spotlight due to her pregnancy, which she has yet to publicly confirm. But, fans were hoping that she would make some sort of appearance in the final photo, given its importance. Meanwhile, others were expecting that the pregnancy to be revealed through the holiday card.

Apart from not being seen in public, Kylie has also only appeared in a few episodes of the latest season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Despite not having confirmed the pregnancy rumors, Kylie's first child with boyfriend Travis Scott is reportedly due in early February.

Khloe Kardashian, on the other hand, has already announced that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson after months of speculation. Khloe does not seem to be sporting a visible baby bump in any of the 25 Christmas photos, though.

