Kardashians Counter Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Over Her Reality Show Failure

The Kardashian clan counter Blac Chyna's lawsuit over failure of "Rob & Chyna."

The Kardashians have countered Blac Chyna's lawsuit against them for allegedly being responsible for the cancellation of her reality show, "Rob & Chyna."

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian-West, and Rob Kardashian filed a demurrer last Dec. 21 to counter Blac Chyna's lawsuit against their family for allegedly preventing her reality show from continuing, PEOPLE reports.

The documents filed by the Kardashians object and ask to dismiss Chyna's lawsuit, claiming that the mother-of-two herself is to blame for "Rob & Chyna" not picking up a second season.

According to the filing, the domestic violence restraining order that Chyna filed against Rob in July made it impossible to shoot the reality show. The restraining order meant that Rob was no longer allowed to "either directly or indirectly, in any way" contact Chyna.

However, Chyna's legal counsel — Lisa Bloom —argues that the decision to pull out from "Rob & Chyna" by E! was made months before the restraining order was filed, Buzzfeed confirmed.

"We allege the show was cancelled due to the interference of the Kardashian family after Chyna ended the abusive relationship. We are confident that we will prevail on this motion and at trial," Bloom said in a statement.

Kris and Kim will appear in court on Jan. 18 in Los Angeles to counter Chyna's lawsuit and have it dismissed.

Meanwhile, Chyna is claiming that the Kardashians are sending the wrong message to women for putting the blame on her because of the restraining order she filed against Rob for domestic violence, TMZ reports.

Sources say that Chyna filed the restraining order out of fear for her safety and her daughter Dream's, and women like her should not lose opportunities because of it.

However, Chyna soon dropped the domestic violence restraining order against Rob after he agreed to give her $20,000 worth of child support every month. A source close to the Kardashians said that if Chyna was really threatened by Rob, she wouldn't have settled for any amount over her and her daughter's safety.