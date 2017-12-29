Kardashians Fire Back at Blac Chyna's Allegations Against Them

(Photo: YouTube/E! Entertainment) Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian in a promotional video for their reality show, "Rob & Chyna."

Blac Chyna's legal battle with the Kardashians continue to heat up.

The Kardashian family will challenge Chyna's lawsuit against them in court, according to PEOPLE. Court documents reveal that Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner's lawyers have requested the judge to dismiss Chyna's lawsuit against them.

Chyna originally filed the lawsuit against Kris and her five daughters — Kim, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian — in October.

She claimed that they used their power and influence over E! Network to interfere with the production of what would have been "Rob & Chyna" season 2. Chyna later dropped the claims against four of Rob's sisters, but decided to keep them against Kim and Kris.

"We allege the show was canceled due to the interference of the Kardashian family after Chyna ended the abusive relationship," Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom said. "We are confident that we will prevail on this motion and at trial."

As TMZ points out, the Kardashians say "Rob & Chyna" was canceled because Chyna got a restraining order against Rob. This made it impossible to film a reality series when Rob was legally prohibited from interacting with his former fiancée in any way.

While it is true that Chyna filed a restraining order against her ex, she dropped it outright after Rob agreed to pay her $20,000 monthly in child support. A source close to the Kardashians told the media outlet that if Chyna really felt threatened, she would have never dropped the order in the first place.

VH1 reported earlier this month that Chyna is currently preparing to star in her own reality show, which is due for a 2018 launch. The upcoming series will center on Chyna's dating life, career and life as a mom to her two kids, Dream, 1, and King Cairo, 5.