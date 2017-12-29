REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Actress Karen Gillan at the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy" in Hollywood, California July 21, 2014.

Actress Karen Gillan recently said it was time for Marvel to consider an all-female superhero movie following the success of DC's "Wonder Woman."

Gillan is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since she plays the role of the villain-turned-ally Nebula in the movie adaptation of "Guardians of the Galaxy."

While promoting her latest film "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," Gillan also touched on the subject of having an all-female Marvel movie in the future. The actress commented in an interview with IndieWire: "Now is the time, more than ever."

She then added: "Look at the success of 'Wonder Woman.' It's clear that we all want that."

One of the breakout movies this year was DC and Warner Bros. Pictures' modern take on heroine Wonder Woman, who was portrayed by Gal Gadot. Apart from Gadot, the movie featured a cast that was mostly made up of women actors including Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Elena Ayana, Doutzen Kroes, and more. Notably, the movie was also helmed by a female director, Patty Jenkins.

Gillan said she and the other female actors involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had actually told Marvel president, Kevin Feige, about the idea of having an all-female movie.

In the same interview, Gillan talked about the viral Twitter photo where she was seen posing with other Marvel female actors, including Tessa Thompson ("Thor: Ragnarok"), Zoe Saldana ("Guardians of the Galaxy"), Brie Larson ("Captain Marvel"), Scarlett Johansson ("The Avengers"), Danai Gurira ("Black Panther"), Evangeline Lilly ("Ant-Man and the Wasp"), and Pom Klementeiff ("Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2").

"I had no idea when we were taking that picture that it would sort of break the internet a little bit," Gillan shared.

She also said that it was actually Larson's idea to tell Feige about an all-female flick. "Brie Larson was like, 'We should go up to Kevin Feige and tell him to make an all-female Marvel movie,' so we all marched up there in a group, a whole herd of us, and said that to him," Gillan added.

While Feige reportedly said it was an "amazing" idea, nothing certain is in the works right now.

On the other hand, DC and Warner Bros. is already making another movie featuring an all-female lead cast headed by Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), dubbed as "Birds of Prey."