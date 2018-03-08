Karen Gillan Says She Didn't Expect 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle's' Level of Success

Sony Pictures website "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" premiered on December and still is on top of box office hits.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" star Karen Gillan recently shared her thoughts about the film beating "Guardians of the Galaxy" at the box office. Just this week, the film became Sony Pictures' second highest-grossing film of all time, next to "Spider-Man."

When "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" opened in theaters, it went up against "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the box office. Despite that, the film still managed to perform well, earning $393.13 million domestically and $930 million internationally. This level of success is something that not even its stars Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Nick Jonas could have ever expected.

In a recent interview, Gillan revealed that she and her co-stars were aware that "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" would go up against "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the box office. While most studios wouldn't gamble the same way that Sony Pictures did, Gillan said they gave it a go because they had confidence in their film.

"I think we all had confidence in it, but it was still a ballsy move to release up against 'Star Wars' because that's just, yeah, that's like a crazy thing to do, I think. We all felt like it was a really strong film, but I don't think any of us anticipated quite this level of success. I mean it's turned into a bit of a phenomenon. I mean, we're all just jumping up and down, we're celebrating. It's incredible and so exciting that people are enjoying it," she said.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" isn't only a success story for Sony but for Gillan as well. In fact, the film is now the actress' highest-grossing film ever. On that note, she said she feels incredibly lucky to be involved in such films that make people happy, saying it's the most rewarding part of being an artist.

The film hits DVD/Blu-Ray on March 20.