Karen Gillan Wants Women to Take Over the Marvel Cinematic Universe

"Doctor Who" star Karen Gillan believes that it is time for women to take over the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress is set to appear in "Avengers: Infinity War," where she will reprise her role as Nebula.

This year, many have attributed the massive success of DCEU's "Wonder Woman" to it being a woman-driven superhero film. Since it is not every day that people get to witness a female superhero in the lead, the "Wonder Woman" experience proved to be a refreshing one for fans.

Earlier this week, Gillan, who plays Nebula in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and will play the same character in "Avengers: Infinity War," shared her thoughts about an all-women Marvel movie. According to the actress, she and the other ladies of the MCU have come up with their own idea for a Marvel movie led by an all-female cast.

During the 10th Anniversary Vanity Fair photo shoot of Marvel Studios, Gillan was photographed alongside "Thor: Ragnarok's" Tessa Thompson, "Guardians of the Galaxy's" Zoe Saldana and Poem Klementeiff, "Captain Marvel's" Brie Larson, "Avengers'" Scarlett Johansson, "Black Panther's" Danai Gurira, and "Ant Man and the Wasp's" Evangeline Lily. The photo spread like wildfire across the internet, sparking talks about a possible all-female Marvel movie.

According to Gillan, it was not the photo but the shoot itself that made that moment remarkable for her. "Brie Larson was like, 'We should go up to Kevin Feige and tell him to make an all-female Marvel movie,' so we marched up there in a group, a whole herd of us, and said to him. ... He was like, 'Yeah, that would be amazing!' But he didn't really commit to it, but he thought it would be a great idea," said Gillan in an interview with IndieWire.

The actress went on to say that now is the time for an all-female Marvel movie. "Look at the success of 'Wonder Woman.' It's clear we all want that," she noted.

"Avengers: Infinity War" opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.