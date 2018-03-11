Karl Urban Is Open to Playing Batman

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Karl Urban would love to play Judge Dredd again and might join the TV adaptation.

Talks about Ben Affleck hanging his Batman suit soon have been swirling around since last year. Although the actor has yet to officially bow out as the Caped Crusader, many are already wondering who might take his place once he leaves. Now, new reports suggest that it might be Karl Urban.

Since the disappointing performance of "Justice League," several things have been uncertain when it comes to the future of the DC extended universe. One of them is "The Batman," which was originally supposed to be written, directed and starred by Affleck. Last year, however, the actor stepped down as director and Matt Reeves took over. Now, it is not even certain if he will still star in the film as Batman.

With Affleck possibly hanging his cape soon, there are rumors that Warner Bros. might tap Urban to replace him as Batman. But while several fans have pointed out that he'll make a good fit for the role, Urban has revealed in a recent interview that he has not heard anything about him playing the Caped Crusader. In any case, he shared his thoughts about playing the favorite DC hero and admitted that he's open to the possibility.

"Oh, really? Wow. I don't know. I haven't really contemplated that. Usually the way the process works for me is I get sent projects, sent scripts and I read them, meet with the filmmakers and really on that basis choose to get involved. As far as Batman goes, I guess my favorite Batman movie was 'The Dark Knight," he said.

Urban went on to commend Chris Nolan, saying he's an extraordinary director, as well as Christian Bale and Heath Ledger. "I don't know, I'm open to any and all opportunities," he added.

Right now, "The Batman" does not have a release date yet, but reports suggest it will still have Affleck as the titular character. However, the film is reportedly going to be Affleck's final film as Batman, so those who want Urban in a Batman suit will see in the coming months if Warner will consider the "Lord of the Rings" star on their list of potential actors to fill Affleck's shoes.