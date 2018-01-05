Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Featured in the image is singer Taylor Swift

Is Karlie Kloss' friendship with Taylor Swift officially over?

Fans are accusing model Karlie Kloss of throwing shade at her friend Taylor Swift after the former posted what seems to be a Katy Perry-inspired caption on Instagram, saying, "Swish swish [basketball emoji] [heart emoji] Love Advent '17 thank you @thelovemagazine @kegrand @philpoynter." However, the model has now since edited her caption following the issue that had come out of it.

"Nothing but net [basketball emoji] [heart emoji] Love Advent '17 thank you @thelovemagazine @kegrand@philpoynter," the new caption now says after Kloss edited it out.

In the original caption, Karlie Kloss made mention a song made by Katy Perry titled "Swish Swish," which seems to be directed towards Taylor Swift. Fans quickly noticed the possible reference and were quick to point it out in the comment section. In fact, one user even posted "I love you karlie and i know taylor is your ride or die. But making that caption when obviously you know about the feud is kinda asking for it. Meh."

Karlie Kloss and the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer had been good friends for many years now, but rumors had been going around claiming that the two had a falling out after Swift did not include the model's name on her famous T-shirt which had been signed by her "squad members."

However, at the time, a source close to both Swift and Kloss says that the two are still very much good friends and that no falling out has ever occurred. Unfortunately, their busy schedules had made it difficult for them to hang out but they still speak to each other. Furthermore, just a few weeks ago, Kloss posted a photo of herself with Taylor Swift greeting the singer on her 28th birthday.

Also, it is speculated that Taylor Swift's long-standing feud with Katy Perry may be coming to an end after news had surfaced claiming the two had already made up while they were in Miami. It is even rumored that Perry would be appearing in Swift's music video for "End Game."